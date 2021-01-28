It has been nineteen years since Daniel pearl, a highly social journalist for the Wall Street Journal, was beheaded on camera and recorded in Pakistan. It is long enough for your unborn baby to grow up and go to college; long enough for Angelina Jolie to play her widow in a movie; long enough for that movie – and the era of the war on terror it described – to fade from public memory.

But I can not forget it. Daniel Pearl and I were trying to interview the same spiritual leader held in Pakistan when he was kidnapped and killed. “Don’t worry,” a spokesperson for the spiritual leader assured me. “If anyone gets an interview, it will be you.” But Pearl, journalist more experienced who was then chief of the Wall Street Journal’s South Asia bureau, found someone who promised to arrange the coveted interview. He got into a taxi and He disappeared.

Weeks later his beheading shocked the world. It was the moment when I realized that what we do called journalism has dangers that I had not contemplated before. It was a fitting lesson for the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which opened America’s eyes to the ease with which it could become a victim.

That is why I was upset recently to read that a Pakistani court ordered the release of Omar Sheikh, the British-born militant who orchestrated Pearl’s kidnapping. Sheikh had been sentenced to death in 2002, but the execution never took place. Last year, a Pakistani court lowered his sentence to simple kidnapping, punishable by seven years in prison, which he had already served.

The court ruling opens old wounds and illuminates a central issue at the heart of the war on terror that still unresolved: Are there some crimes so terrible that we should never let their perpetrators go free, even if ordered by a judge?

Daniel Pearl. Photo: AFP

The United States opened the prison for terrorism suspects at Guantánamo on the premise that “the worst of the worst” was too dangerous to release, regardless of the outcome of a trial. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, mastermind of the September 11 attacks – who confessed to beheading Pearl – has yet to stand trial, more than 14 years after his arrival in Guantánamo.

Americans seem to have sealed a troubled peace with the contradictions of believing in the rule of law and indefinite detention at the same time.

The legacy of the war on terror is likely to be an even bigger problem in Pakistan, where intelligence agents have supported religious militants who attacked targets in India and Afghanistan, then stopped them when the global clamor for their crimes grew too high. Pakistan has its own system of indefinite detention and house arrest, whereby terrorists are far away from the prying eyes of the courts and the media.

I didn’t know much about all of this when I got on a plane to Islamabad in the adrenaline-pumping days that followed the 9/11 attacks. She was a reporter from The Boston Globe dedicated to the metropolitan area, had 27 years and that I believed that I could solve any mystery if I tried hard enough. He had been in the newspaper for less than two years.

The US authorities proclaimed that the war on terrorism had to be fought in the streets of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq so that it did not reach New York and Washington. “If you see something, say so”they repeated to us. The clues about innocent people multiplied.

The US military dived headlong into huge military ventures in Afghanistan and Iraq. US journalists scoured the fields of Pakistan and Afghanistan in search of answers. But reporting on the war on terror was not like reporting on other wars. This conflict had no borders, no fixed rules, no uniform, and no end. It was difficult to know who the enemies were.

I joined the onslaught of American journalists camping at the Islamabad Marriott hotel. A colleague introduced me to Rana Mubashir, a Pakistani journalist who seemed to know all the spies and policemen in town. I hired him to help me navigate the country and I entrusted my life to him.

Rana Mubashir had a friend in Waziristan, a semi-autonomous tribal area that was considered off limits even to the Pakistani military at that time. That friend – the son of a tribal chief – told us that Osama bin Laden, the world’s most wanted man, had been spotted in the area. So naturally we travel there and take a look.

We didn’t find Osama bin Laden, but I learned a lot about the unpopularity of americans in Pakistan. People referred to Operation Enduring Freedom – the US bombing campaign in neighboring Afghanistan – as Operation Support Our Freedom.

We also traveled to Lahore, an ancient and magnificent city on the border with India, where intelligence agents were monitoring militants doing Pakistan’s dirty work abroad. The terrorists who hijacked an Indian plane and made it land in Afghanistan ended up there.

Rana Mubashir made some calls. Before long we were having tea with one of the alleged kidnappers and his supervisor in a seedy restaurant. (To free the hostages from the hijacked plane, India released a jihadist who had been jailed for kidnapping tourists: Omar Sheikh).

I was still in Pakistan when a black Briton tried to detonate a bomb carrying a hidden in the shoe, unleashing another wave of panic. Mubashir received a tip that the possible shoe terrorist had been a follower of a reclusive spiritual leader in Lahore named Sheik Gilani. We looked at some religious institutions that were said to be related to him and left a letter requesting an interview at his place of residence.

I interviewed a Pakistani intelligence source who claimed that Gilani was being investigated for possible links to the shoe bomber. I also found a person who lived near the Gilani compound and claimed to have recognized the shoe bomber from a photo. But the spiritual leader’s collaborators strongly denied any link, claiming it was a plot to discredit him.

I wrote the article and included the denial. After posting it, I tried to follow it up with an interview. I learned that a Wall Street Journal reporter was also working on a related story. I did not know Daniel Pearl, but I was concerned that I will blow the scoop.

Finally, my mission ended. I went back to the US It all seemed like a great adventure, until Daniel Pearl disappeared. Already in the living room of my home in Boston, I read the news from Pakistan with growing alarm: the spiritual leader had been briefly detained and questioned about Pearl’s whereabouts. He denied any involvement of his in Pearl’s disappearance and He accused him and me of being spies.

Things got worse. Pearl’s kidnappers sent ransom notes demanding that the Pakistani Guantanamo prisoners be returned to Pakistan for trial: “If the Americans keep our compatriots in better condition, we will improve the conditions of Mr. Pearl.” When they learned that Pearl was Jewish, they falsely claimed that he was a spy for Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, and that would be executed.

Daniel Pearl in a picture during his captivity. Photo: AFP

Police soon tracked down Omar Sheikh, who turned himself in to a man he had known for years: Ijaz Shah, a powerful military intelligence figure who is now Pakistan’s minister of narcotics control.

The military interrogated Sheikh for more than a week before turning him over to the police. Then came the shocking video of Pearl’s beheading, sparking a worldwide outcry. In 2002, a civilian counter-terrorism court sentenced Sheikh to death. Since then, the defendant has presented different appeals for amparo. He claims to have played a minor role in the operation.

Little is known of how Sheikh delivered Pearl to those who actually beheaded him. But his claims to have played a negligible role they are laughable. “Of course, Omar Sheikh was deeply involved,” Hassan Abbas, a former Pakistani police officer who is now a professor at Islamabad National Defense University, told me. But the Karachi police also identified another man in military custody who was considered just as guilty but who was never delivered to be judged. For that reason, among others, the legal case against Omar Sheikh is considered flawed.

Asra Nomani, Pearl’s long-time friend and colleague who was hosting him in Karachi the day he disappeared, spent years investigating his murder as part of the Pearl Project at Georgetown University, Washington DC. He tells me that there is little doubt that Omar Sheikh is responsible for the murder.

“Without Omar Sheikh, Danny would never have been kidnapped and killed,” Asra assures me.

Pearl would have suspected the other men involved in the plot that “they walked and talked like jihadists,” he says. But Sheikh, who had studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, he had earned Daniel’s trust. He and Sheikh had texted each other about their wives, both pregnant at the time.

That’s why Asra Nomani’s and Pearl’s parents, along with her older sister, fight to keep Sheikh in prison. I hope they are successful. But when it comes to militants, in Pakistan Nothing is what it seems.

Even if he is released, Sheikh will almost certainly not go free. He would disappear into that underworld of secret military detentions, safe houses and house arrests that has engulfed so many religious militants in the country. The courts are no more prepared to bring terrorists to justice today than they were in 2001.

The increase in extrajudicial killings of terrorists – with drones and special forces soldiers – serves to openly admit that courts around the world they can’t handle these cases without shedding light on issues that spies prefer to keep hidden.

Nineteen years after that trip to Pakistan, I have become more prudent. Now I know that there are some mysteries that I can never solve. There are days when I wonder if Daniel Pearl would still be alive if I hadn’t written that note. Or had Omar Sheikh just found another ruse to lure him in?

It makes me feel bad that the spiritual leader was involved in the case. After all, it seems he had nothing to do with the shoe bomber. I think of all the things that have been done and cannot be undone, in the name of a war that has made us all dirty.

By Farah Stockman, The New York Times

Translation: Román García Azcárate

ap