Those who abducted the girl in Tambov turned out to be relatives of the famous businessman Shamoyan

The identities of the suspects in the kidnapping of a girl in Tambov who refused to marry have been revealed. They turned out to be relatives of the infamous local businessman Jamal Shamoyan. This is reported RIA News with reference to a law enforcement source.

The interlocutor of the agency said that in 2020 Shamoyan was convicted of embezzling more than 110 million rubles for road repairs. Then he received six years in prison, but was not punished, since his whereabouts are still unknown. Now he is still listed in the wanted list of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the father and his two sons, aged 24 and 20, were involved in the kidnapping of the Tambov woman. The girl refused to marry the youngest of them, and the rejected lover decided to kidnap her with the help of relatives, Lente.ru was told in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

On the afternoon of November 18, three suspects broke into the apartment where the girl lived with her mother. The kidnapped woman was taken to Nizhny Novgorod. A few days later, she was able to escape from captivity and contacted law enforcement agencies. A video from a surveillance camera installed on the house where the crime was committed appeared on social networks and Telegram channels.