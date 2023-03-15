Three men that last year They kidnapped a person in San PedroNuevo Leon, were sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The victim was deprived of her liberty in the center of the municipality and taken to a motel in Santa Catarina, where she was released the following day.

The Attorney General’s Office reported that Bryan Alejandro, Miguel Ángel and Jesús Antonio, were sentenced by a Collegiate Court for the crimes of express kidnapping and robbery with violence.

In addition to the years in prison, they were fined and paid for the Jeep vehicle that was stolen from the victim and his psychological care.

He kidnapping It was committed on February 10, 2022, at the intersection of Jerónimo Treviño Street and Vasconcelos Avenue.

The affected person was in his 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, in front of a pharmacy, when was held at gunpoint by Bryan Alejandro and Jesus Antonio.

They took him in his own vehicle and then made contact with Miguel Ángel, who was in a Nissan Versa with Campeche State license plates.

The victim was stripped of 15,000 pesos and her bank cards and identifications, passing it to the car.

The Jeep was taken by one of the defendants.