Soldiers of the Burkina Faso army on Friday freed 66 women and children kidnapped by armed gangs last week. This is reported by the national TV channel Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina according to international news agencies.

The women and their children were captured by suspected jihadist groups more than a week ago when they were looking for food near the town of Arbinda in the north of the African country. There is a major food shortage in the area, but leaving their villages makes women very vulnerable to jihadist attacks.

The rescue operation freed 27 adult women and 39 babies, children and young girls. They were eventually found about 200 kilometers further south. After their liberation, the group was transferred by helicopter to the capital Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso has been embroiled in a cycle of violence since 2015 after jihadists crossed the border from neighboring Mali. According to the United Nations, thousands of people have been killed in the region in the past decade and 2.7 million people have been displaced.

The extremely unstable situation has led to two coups in the past year and a half. Last week’s kidnapping was known to be the largest Burkina Faso has seen in recent years.