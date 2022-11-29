A story that moved the whole world, Melissa Hinghsmith was kidnapped by her babysitter when she was only 22 months old

A story that has been around the world, the one that sees it as the protagonist Melissa Hinghsmith. After 51 years she has found her family again.

She was only 22 months old when she was kidnapped by her babysitter. The family has never stopped looking for her. Melanie, that was her new name, she was too young to remember. She grew up in Fort West, right in the same place where her real family lived and where they always looked for her.

51 years ago, investigations weren’t able to find a missing person like they do today. There wasn’t even a DNA test. That of the little girl kidnapped by the babysitter at just 22 months old, had become a real media case in the United States.

Then, a few months ago, a miracle happened. Just when the family was certain they would never see her again, one arrived report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Some people were certain they had seen Melissa Hinghsmith. The woman was identical to the reconstruction of the investigators.

And this is how the spotlights came back on and the family returned to hope. Dad has it searched on Facebook and told her what had happened to her daughter. Melissa initially thought it was someone trying to scam her. But too many words said by that man matched too many features of her life. So she finally decided to do the DNA test and found out the whole truth.

We found it thanks to DNA analysis. We would like to sincerely thank and give a big round of applause to our genealogist and advocate, Lisa Jo Schiele, for her guidance in helping us understand the research findings and for guiding us along the path to discovering our own Melissa, who has lived in Fort Worth for most of his life.

It is not yet clear what happened to her and what happened to that babysitter. The investigation will find out. For now, the only important thing is that Melissa is returned home after 51 years. Never lose hope!