Florida, after 14 long years after her disappearance, Jacqueline Hernandez has reunited with her mother

A story that warms the heart and shows us once again that we must never lose hope. The protagonist is a girl who is now 19 and whose name is Jacqueline Hernandez. She had the opportunity to be reunited with her mother 14 years after her disappearance.

Of course, there are still many questions that law enforcement agencies are trying to find one reply. But the most important thing is to know that they have been able to see each other again and that despite everything, they are well.

To tell the episode was BBC News. It all started on December 22, 2007in the city of Florida, in the United States. The two women lived together and the little girl, at the time of the events, was only 5 years old.

The mother and father stood divorcing and for them, a real struggle had begun for the assignment. The ex-husband wanted at all costs to take the child away from her mother.

However, something very sad happened on that day. The little one is disappearance and since then no one has heard from him again.

Angelica Vences-Salgado immediately filed a complaint. The agents have started all the investigations of the case, but no one has had more news of the child.

The meeting between Jacqueline Hernandez and her mother

After 14 long years, the woman received a strange message on social media. A girl contacted her to tell her that she was her missing child and that she lived in Mexico.

Angelica shocked to read that conversation, told everything to the police. The agents, of course, have carried out all the exams necessary and it is precisely from the results that the incredible reality came out.

That was really the daughter of Angelica and after several hours of flight, the woman had the opportunity to embrace again the girl. The investigators of the Department of Homeland Security are carrying out all the investigations of the case, but everyone is happy because the story has had the long awaited happy ending.