137 Nigerian students and staff abducted by armed men from a school in the northern province of Kaduna earlier this month have been found safe. The governor of Kaduna state announced this on Sunday, international news agencies report. It is not yet clear who is behind the kidnapping.

The governor did not provide details about the circumstances of the release. Later on Sunday, an army spokesman said the 137 hostages were freed in the early hours of Sunday. The army found them in a forest in neighboring Zamfara state and escorted them to the capital of Kaduna. There they underwent medical tests before being reunited with their families. It concerns 76 girls or women and 61 men or boys, most of them children between eight and fifteen years old.

It is not entirely clear whether all prisoners are now free again. It was initially reported that nearly three hundred children and teachers had been kidnapped on March 7. But according to the AFP news agency, the figures for the number of abductees in Nigeria are often adjusted afterwards. Many victims who manage to escape their kidnappers just in time before they are captured find their way home in the meantime.

Number of victims adjusted

The liberation comes a few days before the deadline that the hostage takers had announced for the payment of 690,000 dollars (about 635,000 euros) in ransom in exchange for their release. Nigerian authorities have consistently maintained that they will not comply with such demands under any circumstances; paying ransoms has been prohibited by law since 2022.

It is the first kidnapping of this magnitude in Nigeria since more than 150 students from a secondary school in the same province were kidnapped in 2021. Ten years ago, the jihadist group Boko Haram also captured 276 students from a girls' school in Chibok in the northeast of Borno state. Some of them are still missing. Other criminal gangs have adopted Boko Haram's method in the hope of making ransom demands. They focus on places where large numbers of people can be captured quickly, such as schools, villages and highways, according to being the Nigerian risk consultancy SBM Intelligence At least 4,777 people have been kidnapped since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023.