Juarez City.- Members of the Special K9 Group of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) managed to rescue five migrants last Thursday, who were being held by force in a house in the Oasis Revolución neighborhood, reported the corporation’s spokesman, Jorge Armendáriz.

The intervention occurred after responding to a citizen complaint about the presence of kidnapped people on Oasis de Libia Street, to which the officers responded immediately.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers detected that people were heard calling for help from inside the home, so the agents entered the house, where they located four men and a woman of foreign origin.

The victims stated that they arrived in the country with the intention of migrating to the United States; however, upon arrival they were kept on the premises in inhumane conditions, so they requested help.

Following the rescue, the presence of personnel from the National Institute of Migration (INM), as well as personnel from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), was required to hand over the people in a situation of mobility and ensure that they received the appropriate medical attention and adequate food support.

These actions were carried out in accordance with the protocols to preserve the legal rights protected by law, the freedom, life and health of the parties involved.

