The family was happy to hug him again

This is the story of a kidnapped German shepherd returning home after 4 years of absence. They took him away from the affection of his loved ones, who in this period of time have never stopped looking for him. The hopes of being able to embrace him again faded from year to year, but then here’s the surprise: he was 600 miles away.

In January 2018, a German Shepherd puppy was abducted from his home in Baytown, in Texas. He got along well with everyone and got in a van without fuss and took him away. The family began looking for him desperately.

For days, which then became weeks, months and even years, they never gave up hope of seeing him again, even if as time passed the possibilities were lower and lower. Until 2022, when a shelter 600 miles away called them: the dog was there.

Sheba was less than a year old when he passed away more than 4 years ago. The daughter, who was 3 at the time, was desperate. They had kidnapped her best friend one night while they were having dinner with the neighbor. Security cameras captured the moment.

Stephanie Malmstrom, Sheba’s owner, marked the dog’s microchip as missing and started looking for the puppy, even creating a dedicated Facebook page. No one has ever been able to help them hug Sheba again.

Kidnapped German Shepherd Returns Home After 4 Years: Sheba’s Story

After nearly five years of searching without clues, the unexpected turning point. Animal control officers in Borger, Texas contacted the family, who thought of a joke. Instead they had found Sheba in the street, she was wandering alone.

When they met, Sheba responded to his name and the commands the family had taught him as a puppy.

Fortunately, the story has a nice happy ending, even if it took many years.