In Indonesia, a kidnapped child managed to find a family after 11 years of separation. AsiaOne reports.

A homeless street performer kidnapped 5-year-old Ervan Wahyu Anjasworo in Jakarta on his way to a rental shop to return a video game he had borrowed. For the next two years, they roamed Indonesia and performed together. In the city of Bogor, the artist heard police sirens and fled, leaving the boy in the mosque.

The seven-year-old was briefly sheltered by the elderly head of the district council in Bogor, and after his death Ervan was adopted by one of his grandchildren. Seven months later, the boy was sent to an Islamic boarding school, where he studied for eight years.

In September, Erwan, who turned 17, recognized on Google Street View the market his grandmother had once taken him to. He told a social worker about this, who contacted colleagues in other regions of Indonesia and, with their help, found his family.

In 2020, it was reported that in China, a man kidnapped from his parents 31 years ago was reunited with his family. It was found thanks to a DNA test.