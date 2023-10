Noya Dan was kidnapped by Hamas along with her 80-year-old grandmother | Photo: Reproduction/X/Government of Israel

The Israeli government confirmed this Thursday (19) the death of Noya Dan, a 12-year-old autistic girl, and her grandmother, Camela Dan, 80, who were kidnapped after the attack by the terrorist group Hamas in Israel.

Noya’s case gained repercussion in recent days after British writer J. K Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” book series, called for her release from kidnapping on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The young autistic woman was a fan of the saga.

In the post, Rowling wrote: “Kidnapping children is despicable and completely unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this image hit me hard. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned safely to their families soon.”

Despite efforts and mobilization to find the hostages, the Israeli government announced that the bodies of the victims were found this Wednesday (18).

The young woman’s mother, Galit Dan, told the British newspaper The Sun that Noya and her grandmother were kidnapped by terrorists shortly after the start of the surprise attack on the country.

The last voice message received from her daughter, according to her, said the following: “Mommy, I’m scared. There are people in the house, help me.” After that, she lost contact with both of them.

To date, more than 1400 Israeli victims have been killed. Among them, there are three identified Brazilians and an 18-year-old girl named Celeste Fishbein, who was the daughter and granddaughter of Brazilian Jews.