According to a news report in the media, this incident happened in Hassanabdal town of Attock district recently.

The famous gurdwara Panj Sahib is the holy shrine of Pakistani Sikhs in the same Hasan Abdal city.

A case of the disappearance of a 22-year-old Sikh girl has been reported in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Police have registered a case against unknown. According to a news report in the media, the incident happened in Hassanabdal town of Attock district recently. In this city, the famous Sikh shrine is the famous Gurudwara Panja Sahib. The girl had left her house to throw garbage but did not return.

The girl’s father is a shopkeeper. The news does not mention when the incident occurred. District police spokesman Tahir Iqbal said a case was registered soon after the girl’s father filed a complaint. Police officer Hassan said that the day the girl went missing, the next day, she sent a message to her father on WhatsApp, stating that she had married on her own will and had converted to Islam.

He said that several police teams are looking for the girl so that she can be produced in the court and record the statement. Sardar Amir Singh, the general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has confirmed that the girl went missing from a house near Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Singh said the girl’s father and uncle met federal minister of religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday and apprised them of the girl’s disappearance.



Mian Mittu runs the factory of conversion

In Pakistan, there are cases of forced conversions and marriage of non-Muslim girls, but most of them come from Sindh province. Mian Mittu runs this religious conversion factory in Sindh. Mian Mittu is said to be close to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran often meets Mian Mittu. It is the same Imran Khan who promised to make Pakistan ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’. Mian Mittu has converted more than 1000 minority girls so far.

Austin says that the influence of Mithu Mian’s influence can be gauged by the fact that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls him his inspiration. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief of the most powerful army in Pakistan, goes to meet him and gives him money. Mian Mittu has his own private army and a large number of girls in his ‘harem’ live as ‘sex slaves’ who work to ‘please’ his guests.