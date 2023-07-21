“Kidnapped and raped for two days”: 30-year-old denounces two men in Viterbo

She said she was kidnapped and raped for two days after arriving at the hospital in shock and with her clothes ragged. A 30-year-old of South American origin showed up yesterday at the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, reporting that she had fled from a house in the historic center where she had been raped for two days.

According to the story given to the investigators, the woman had arrived in the city to be hosted by a friend of hers. As soon as she left the station she would have met the alleged attackers, who would have first convinced her to follow them and then forced her to get into a car.

She would then have been taken to an apartment in the center, where the alleged violence would have taken place. On the second day she, taking advantage of the absence of her two, managed to get out into the street asking for help from some passers-by. Now the investigations are underway by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Viterbo.