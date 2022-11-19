A 31-year-old French man has admitted to having kidnapped and murdered Vanessa, a 14-year-old Spanish teenager, who lived with her family in Tonneins, in southwestern France, the public prosecutor for the Republic of Agen, Olivier Naboulet, announced this Saturday. Vanessa’s death has shocked the inhabitants of the Lot-et-Garonne department.

«A 14-year-old girl died yesterday (Friday). It is always a terrible drama. Our first thoughts are for this young woman and her family,” said the prosecutor at the beginning of the press conference, in which he detailed what happened. Vanessa’s mother was the one who alerted the gendarmerie to the disappearance of her daughter when she verified that she had not returned from the secondary school where the young woman studied, as usual.

Thanks to the security cameras in the town of Tonneins, the gendarmes were able to quickly identify a suspicious car and locate, with the vehicle’s registration, the suspect’s address. The gendarmes went to the suspect’s home to question him.

“Very quickly, the 31-year-old man told the gendarmes: ‘I know why you are here,'” the Republic prosecutor explained at a press conference. The alleged murderer confessed to the gendarmes having murdered Vanessa and told them where her body was. The lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned house in Birac-sur-Trec, a town located a few kilometers from Tonneins.

The alleged murderer, who was arrested on the night of Friday to Saturday, had been convicted of sexual assault in 2006 when he was a minor. “He was not registered in the file of sexual offenders,” explained the prosecutor.

Sources close to the investigation explained to the television channel BFMTV that the young woman would have been strangled. The prosecutor, however, did not want to confirm the cause of her death or whether Vanessa had been sexually assaulted until he had the results of the autopsy.