The interim government of Mali confirmed the liberation of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé and three Europeans on Thursday evening.

COTONOU taz | In the past few days there has been a lot of speculation, repeated hope and even more rumors about the end of her hostage. But it wasn’t until Thursday evening that it became clear. Tweeted just before 9 p.m. Mali’s transitional governmentthat Soumaïla Cissé (70), opposition leader and multiple presidential candidate of the Union for Republic and Democracy and the French Sophie Petronin (75) have been released. By then they were already on their way to the capital Bamako. The plane is said to have flown in Tessalit. According to initial information, her kidnappers had held her prisoner near the city.

The liberation comes just days after more than 200 jihadists were released from custody. This number is given by the Malian media, which also report that the fighters belong to the terrorist militia “Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims” (JNIM).

The merger of several militias, founded in 2017, is part of the Al-Qaida network, has long been operating in neighboring Burkina Faso and is said to have held Cissé and Petronin prisoner. That is why there has been speculation about an exchange of prisoners for days. Since the national dialogue at the end of 2019, calls have been made to seek talks with the jihadists in order to end the serious crisis in the country.

Just over an hour after their first tweet, the transitional government put a document online that also mentions the liberation of the Italian missionaries Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli. The latter was kidnapped in Niger in September 2018. But it is already dated October 6th, two days before the official announcement. There is also a lack of information about possible ransom payments. Kidnappings are seen as a source of income for terrorist groups.

Some hostages remain kidnapped

The end of March was considered particularly spectacular Kidnapping of Cissé. Four days before the parliamentary elections on March 29, he was campaigning in the Timbuktu region and was kidnapped that afternoon. The government – at that time the now deposed Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was president – was very reluctant to comment. Postponing the already poorly prepared election was out of the question.

Frenchwoman Sophie Petronin has been held hostage since 2016. In 1998 she founded an aid organization to help the malnourished and in 2001 settled in Gao in the north. She was kidnapped there four years ago.

The Canadian Édith Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were freed this year. Kidnapped in neighboring Burkina Faso at the end of 2018, they were abducted to Kidal. However, there is still no official information about the whereabouts of other victims such as the Australian doctor Arthur Kenneth Elliot (85).