Carlos “Kid” Valderramaan icon of the Colombian National Team, is an authoritative voice to talk about the current situation of the tricolor , which is now getting ready to face Korea and Japan in friendlies in Asia.

In an interview that he offered to the ESPN channel, the Kid had space to touch on all the issues that currently surround the Colombian National Team. From the outset, he supported Néstor Lorenzo’s process.

Kid Valderrama, icon of the National Team.

Kid supports James and Falcao

El Pibe reaffirmed his support for the team, ahead of the next qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

“The thing about Néstor, there he is, he already knows the country, the players, he was with pekerman. He knows the players and has Amaranto (Perea) who was a player for the National Team. He goes little by little. What I want is to support the National Team until the end because we have to go back to the World Cup. He started well, he’s undefeated,” he said.

“The coach, they are responsible, they have to find a team. The Selection that is coming now is from that coaching staff. Criticism will come, but they started a project and they have not lost and they criticize it,” he added.

Valderrama addressed the subject of the new call-up, and the renewal that has been taking place in the national team.

Radamel Falcao García (left), James Rodríguez (centre) and Rafael Santos Borré (right), again in the National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“There is a combination. When there is an experienced player, with quality, the others come.

The coaches know how to make a combination, the veterans are still playing… This renovation has to happen, the barebacks help and the veterans help, it’s the way to achieve something”, analyzed the Kid.

(You may be interested in: Falcao García: lights and shadows of his call to the National Team)

But in addition, he was consulted about the call for experienced players such as Falcao García, who arrives at the age of 37 for the team on this tour of Asia, and about James.

“Do not touch Falcao, James and Cuadrado. Idols are not touched,” said the Kid, who knows better than anyone what it means to be an idol for the selected team.

Cuadrado, precisely, is one of those absent in the current call. The Juventus side, symbol of the team, was not taken into account by Lorenzo.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news