Carlos the ‘Kid’ Valderrama has never been half measures. Authentic, the historic ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has not kept his opinions no matter how harsh or controversial they may be. Not surprisingly, the ‘Kid’ is usually one of the referents consulted in different media.

Precisely, in the last hours, Valderrama was questioned about the controversy that Kylian Mbappé unleashed a year ago when he said that “soccer in South America is not so advanced.”

And after the success of the South American teams in recent times, Valderrama was forceful.

The Kid ‘knocks out’ Mbappé

Valderrama was a midfielder who participated in the 1990 Italy, 1994 United States and 1998 France World Cups. Photo: Javier Nieto Alvarez. Time.

In a conversation with the newspaper ‘La Nación’, from Argentina, from the Grupo de Diarios de América – to which EL TIEMPO belongs -, the ‘Kid’ decided to speak on various topics. Among them, his opinion of current football, the best players in Colombia today and Mbappé’s controversial statement.

“The football of this time is different from ours, but I like it, it doesn’t bore me. It has changed, yes, but like everything in life. One has to adapt in life to continue singing, and one adapts to current football. But it’s good too”said.

then about The best players of the current Colombian National Teamexpressed: “Now there are two, two… There is Lucho Díaz, who is one of the new ones, but there is also Cuadrado, who is from the previous generation, but is still in force. He is in shape…, we have the two generations: Cuadrado, of the veterans, and of the new ones, Lucho Díaz”.

Later, the journalist Cristian Grosso, sports editor of ‘La Nación’, commented: “Mbappé said in May 2022 that soccer in South America was not as advanced as in Europe. But the world champion is Argentina, the Olympic champion is Brazil , in the Sub 20 Uruguay rules and in the Sub 17, Brazil too”.

Valderrama finished off: “I haven’t heard Mbappé say ‘I was wrong’. Eh, eh… It’s just that he has never played in South America… When you make a mistake, you can later say ‘yes sir, I was wrong’. But I haven’t heard it… There is South America, with titles and soccer, he said we are here. I hope that one day Mbappé will say ‘sorry, I was wrong’.

What ‘Dibu’ Martínez had said to Mbappé

Mbappe and Dibu Martinez.

Before the World Cup in Qatar, ‘Dibu’ Martínez responded to Mbappé.

“Bolivia, in La Paz, Ecuador, with 30 degrees, Colombia, you can’t even breathe… They always play on perfect pitches, wet, and they don’t know what South America is. Every time you travel to the National Team it’s two days between going back and forth, you’re exhausted and you can’t train much”said the goalkeeper, about those statements by Mbappé, to ‘TyC Sports’, at the time.

“When an Englishman goes to train with England, in half an hour he is on the premises. Let them go to Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador to see how easy it is for them,” Martínez concluded then.

The voice of the ‘Kid’

Valderrama recently decided to create his own YouTube channel. In it: the space dreamed of by some of his fans to find out his opinions.

