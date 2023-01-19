Antonio Cervantes was the first boxing champion that Colombia had, in his career participated in 106 fights as a professional and won 91 bouts. this boxer alone lost in 12 opportunities and tied in three.

He held the WBA and The Ring light-welterweight title twice between 1972 and 1980.

He was born in 1945 in San Basilio de Palenque and during his childhood he dedicated himself to shining shoes and selling fish. Since he was 18 years old, he worked as a boxer, at the beginning of which he carried out three fights, of which he only lost one.

His professional career began in 1964 when he defeated Juan Martínez, by then ‘Kid Pambelé’ was not so loved by Colombians, even on one occasion he bet money against him and this granted him a sanction from the Colombian Boxing Federation. .

Not meeting expectations in Colombian boxing, he decided migrate to Venezuela where he met Ramiro Machado, who promoted him in his career. “I thought something could be done with him, but it would be a liar today to say that he had something big planned. I never thought of him as a world champion,” the Venezuelan coach confessed.

The victories of ‘Kid Pambelé’

In 1972 after winning several fights in Venezuela, Antonio Cervantes returned to Colombia to challenge for the world title against Alfonso “Pepermint” Frazer.

But this victory would not be only for the honor in the ring, because at the same time his mother, Ceferina Reyes, he was fighting against a collector who knocked insistently on the door. The family had taken out a refrigerator in installments, but it was late. Then they came to take away the appliance.

“Sir, please wait until Monday, I beg you for God’s sake. Look, my son is Kid Pambelé and tonight he will fight and win the world boxing championship in Panama ”, were the words of Ceferina.

On October 28, 1972, Kid Pambelé got the first world boxing title for Colombia by knocking out Frazer in ten rounds. “I remember that I went up that night wanting to take my friend Peppermint Frazer’s head off (…) we arrived in Panama seven days before the fight and we prepared very well,” he mentioned in an interview with the Cartagena newspaper El Universal.

A year later, in 1973, he was chosen as the best boxer in the world and was also declared the best Colombian athlete of the 20th century.

Pambelé was also used in many speeches by the then president, Misael Pastrana Borrero, as an example for all Colombians. Using his fame, Antonio Cervantes requested that they put him electricity and potable water to San Basilio de Palenque.

This January 18, 2023, the athlete received the Altius Vida y Obra award from Colombian sport.

