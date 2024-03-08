TOAntonio Cervantes Reyes, 'Kid Pambelé', received this Friday a new distinction for his brilliant sports career. The best Colombian boxer in all history was honored in Aragua (Venezuela).

The Bicentenary University of Aragua awarded him the title of Honorary Sports Professor, to recognize the achievements of his sports career, in which he toured the world as a world champion.

Kid Pambelé was crowned world champion of the junior welterweight category on October 28, 1972. when he defeated Panamanian Alfonso 'Peppermint' Frazer by knockout in the tenth round.

He lost the crown on March 6, 1976, when he lost against the Puerto Rican Wilfredo Benítez by split decision, but regained it a little more than a year later, on June 25, 1977, by beating the Argentine Carlos María Giménez.

After 18 defenses of his title, Pambelé definitively handed over his crown on August 2, 1980 in Cincinnati (United States), where he lost by knockout in the fourth round against the American Aaron Pryor.

This is how the new recognition came to Pambelé

The distinction to Pambelé was promoted by the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo. It is worth remembering that the definitive launch of Cervantes' career occurred in that country, with the help of businessman Ramiro Machado and coach Melquiades 'Tabaquito' Sáenz.

“Venezuelan authorities and long-time friends of 'Kid Pambelé' are very happy and expectant about the former champion's presence again in Venezuela and have expressed their congratulations to us,” declared Rengifo.

“This important recognition to an athlete, who although born in Colombia, found technical support in Venezuela, found a house, a home, just as millions of Colombians who have come to these lands have found,” he added.

After overcoming a drug addiction problem that affected him for many years, Pambelé, who is 78 years old, lives in Turbaco (Bolívar).

