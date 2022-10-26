Who would believe it. Five decades have passed since Anthony Cervantes put Colombia in the panorama of boxing and world sports. On television, adults and children could hardly see a little of the black and white boxing feat of “Kid Pambelé”, to give the country its first title.

With the presence of Minister of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia; the general secretary, Fabio Alzate, and the technical directors of Sports Positioning and Leadership and Inspection, Surveillance and Control, Edwin Cabezas and Jorge Colmenares, respectively, the award ceremony was held in the elliptical room of the House of Representatives. of democracy, Simón Bolívar, Cruz Oficial degree.

Cervantes, the most important boxer in the history of national sports, visibly moved by the tribute, is part of the Glories of Sport program of Mindeporte.

This is how “Pambelé” has participated in the national Glories of Sport meetings. The most recent was carried out in the framework of the Bolivar National Games 2019, where health screening, recreation activities and exaltation of their sporting achievements were carried out.

Much deserved

Annually, all the members of the program are followed up by means of a home visit to identify risk factors, constant telephone follow-up is carried out.

“This is a tribute to the most important man in our sport, who opened the doors to show us that we could go far and that we were capable of achieving any goal. Thanks to Congress for this special moment,” said the Minister of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia.

Kid Pambelé was included in the Hall of Fame in 1998, at that time he established himself as a legend.

The words of the honoree could not be missing. “I am grateful for this recognition that you have given me, thank you for giving me this space and for remembering everything I have done. For me as a Colombian it is important to be here and see how sport and boxing unites us,” said “Pambelé”.

This act served so that the bill could be filed with which it is sought that every October 28 the day of the athlete is celebrated in Colombia, having as examples the head of the portfolio, Cervantes and Fidel Bassa, another former boxer who was also present at the tribute.

“This decoration highlights the importance of sport in our society, what has happened today is significant not only for “Pambelé”, but also for national sport,” added Edwin Cabezas, director of Sports Positioning and Leadership.