Among the many projects in the pipeline of Nintendo yet to be revealed, apparently there could also be one remastered version from Kid Icarus: Uprising for Nintendo Switchaccording to the latest rumor launched by Zippo.

In a post on his personal blog, the insider stated that a “complete remaster” of the third-person shooter, released back in March 2012 on Nintendo 3DS, is in the works. The development seems to have been entrusted to Bandai Namco, with the launch scheduled during the course of 2023.

Also according to Zippo, this makeover will also include a more accessible control system, as well as a polished graphics sector. The remaster of Kid Icarus: Uprising should also include multiplayer, like the original, but this time it seems to be based on the netcode of the Bandai Namco titles, which according to the insider could prove to be a sore point, since it is notoriously not very stable. .

As usual, we recommend taking the above indiscretions with a grain of salt, as they do not have official confirmation. We also specify that although Zippo in the past has “guessed” several predictions, such as the arrival of Persona 5, 4 and 3 on multiple platforms, it has also got many others wrong, so it is not the most reliable of sources. We’ll see.