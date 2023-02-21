Last year, specifically in the month of December, something happened that was considered controversial in the world of video games, and that is that a boy burst out of nowhere during the ceremony of The Game Awards. This was nicknamed the boy Bill Clintongiven that during his speech he spoke of said former president linked to the Jewish religion that confused the public.

Although two months have passed since the event, it seems that the boy does not want to leave the spotlight, so now he is going to the big leagues with the Twitch streamer known as Kai Ceinat. This one was recently in a marathon of subscribers, until the boy who likes to give confusing messages appeared to interrupt said broadcast.

The streamer was walking with a colleague in what appears to be an amusement or amusement park, and right behind them the guy was following their trail. Bill Clinton. And just, the content creator himself looked at him suspiciously, telling the camera that he would swear he had seen it before, and from there came his memories of The Game Awards.

This mentioned dinnersomething that also includes his bodyguards:

You are the most random person I have ever seen. You’re not with us, you’re not with us but I’ve definitely seen you before. Don’t let him follow us.

Although he walked away, a short time later he broke into the cameras again with the excuse of taking a picture with the creator. Something that was really interpreted as a plan to appear worldwide before thousands of viewers.

Via: twitch

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this boy knows how to rub shoulders with the stars, he even had his moment with the creator of Dark Souls. It will be necessary to see the following appearances of him worldwide