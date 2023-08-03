Kickstarterswhich most will know, is by far the most famous of the online crowdfunding sites, with several million projects that want to see the light and which are financed by anyone who wants to support the cause (obviously obtaining the product).

Well, to adopt one transparent policy at most, Kickstarter has decided that from 29 August will be required for all the projects present on your portal declare if in it was used theArtificial intelligenceand if so, how and for what.

It is therefore not a “ban” for projects that use it, and creators that use it will simply have to make it present.

The choice was made because there have been many discussions about AI in the past, especially by many creatives. The Kickstarter team is therefore consulted precisely with the creators, with the other leaders of the platforms, but also with the staff and with the backers, and this policy is the result of all these exchanges of ideas.

If a project that makes use of AI does not properly declare it, continues the statement, the project could be suspended. However, this does not apply to projects that were opened before August 29thwhich we repeat, is the date on which this new policy will have its official start.