The Kickstarter campaign that Lucca Comics & Games has created to allow all fans to Yoshitaka Amano to actively participate in the largest and most complete exhibition ever dedicated to the Sensei in the West.

In less than 3 hours from the publication, the initiative reached the goal it had set itself, exceeding it in the following hours thanks to the participation of almost 300 people who demonstrated their passion for the Japanese master.

The anticipation for the first retrospective celebrating the 50-year career of the visionary artist between anime and videogames is therefore very high. They love the body of soul is scheduled from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan.

By joining the campaign, which will continue until Next August 9thit is possible to fully enter the community of “super fans” of Yoshitaka Amanoon the occasion of his first exhibition in Europe. The goal of the campaign is not to finance the exhibition, but to give everyone, even the fans of the artist who will not have the opportunity to physically go to Milan, the opportunity to take part in the great exhibition dedicated to Maestro Amano and thus leave their name in history.

Among the most exclusive proposals of the Kickstarter campaign is the possibility of purchasing an open day ticket for Lucca Comics & Games. This will allow, for the first time, to visit the international fair on any day (October 30-November 3). 7,000 open tickets available by the end of the Kickstarter campaign (August 9th), after which no further releases of this type of ticket will be made.

READ ALSO Dragonbane: Review, the force of chaos versus that of order

There will also be limited edition autographed art prints (in deluxe edition), the exhibition catalogue in various editions, including the numbered and signed ‘special edition’. And again, unique gadgets will be available in preview such as miniatures, the made in Italy silk scarf, “Tosca”, in two sizes (140×80 and 40×40) and with the illustration created by Amano exclusively for the Puccini centenary, the Lucca Comics & Games 2024 poster, the “Tosca” Notebook and two very original t-shirts with images inspired by the Candy Girls and some characters from one of the most famous video games by the Japanese artist.

By pre-ordering through the Kickstarter campaign, you will also be able to visit Yoshitaka Amano’s exhibition accompanied by three friends and big fans of the artist: the founder of Need Games! Nicola De Gobbisrepresenting the publishers; the illustrator Paul Barbieriin the name of the artists; finally, Cristina Scabieshistorical voice of Lacuna Coil, on behalf of all the great bards and storytellers.