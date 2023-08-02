The popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter announced a new policy onuse of AI within projects seeking a grant. Kickstarter will not ban projects that use AI from its platform, but it will introduce new measures to ensure that projects that include AI correctly and clearly communicate its presence. The regulation will take effect on August 29, but will not apply retroactively.

When submitting a project, creators will have to declare if AI is being used and how. Creators will also need to confirm that they have permission to use any work or data entered into the AI. Proposals will go through a “human review process” to ensure that the use of AI has been properly reported.

A new section titled “Use of AI” will appear on a project page, which will contain information provided by the creator on how AI is being used and how consent was collected.

“We will review how this regulation is working and how we can enforce it over time,” Kickstarter said. AI is an evolving technology and it is therefore clear that the company will have to analyze the situation over time and evolve its rules accordingly.