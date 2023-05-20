To force her to abort, at the height of a dispute, a twenty-year-old of Moroccan origins residing in Catanzaro would have beaten and kicked the minor partner, causing her injuries that forced her to go to hospital.

The young woman reported the incident and her alleged attacker was arrested by the police on charges of mistreatment in the family and an attempt to procure an abortion. He was already known to law enforcement. A precautionary custody order under house arrest issued by the investigating magistrate of Catanzaro was carried out against him at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.