The drama took place near Fasano: the 36-year-old, once he heard the news of his father’s death, would have decided to take his own life

Another terrible family drama has taken place in Italy in the past few hours, more precisely in Puglia, in Cisternino. A 36 years old, recently returned to live with his father, started a bad fight with the latter on Friday evening, which then resulted in a fight. The 71-year-old died yesterday evening from the serious traumas he suffered and his son, shortly after, committed suicide by hanging himself.

Only a few days ago, last Wednesday, the whole of Italy was shocked by what happened in Montaldo of Mondovi, in the Cuneo area. Sacha Chang, a 21-year-old Dutch man with serious mental problems, took the life of his father and a family friend who was hosting them.

After committing the double crime, the young man fled into the woods of the Val Corsagliathen being tracked down and captured by the Carabinieri three days later, in an evident state of confusion.

A quarrel would have broken out on Friday evening even between TO THE And PLfather and son aged 71 and 36 originally from and residents of Cisterninoa small town of about 10,000 inhabitants located in the province of Brindisi.

At the height of the quarrel, the 36-year-old allegedly hit his father with extreme violence. Kicks and punches until the old man seems to have fallen to the ground and hit his head violently.

Urgently transported to the Perrino hospital in Brindisi with a serious one cerebral hemorrhagethe 71-year-old passed away yesterday evening, Monday 21 August.

The extreme gesture of the 36-year-old

Upon hearing the news of his father’s death, the 36-year-old did lose track of him.

He worked as a caretaker in a bathhouse Savelletri and right there, this morning, a colleague of his found him lifeless. He had taken his own life with one neck rope.

According to reports so far, the 36-year-old man had recently moved back in with his father. The investigators are now investigating to clarify the exact dynamics of the facts, including i reasons which they had led to quarrel between two.

The Carabinieri of Brindisi, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office of the same city, were investigating the man for the crime of personal injury. Crime that, after his father’s death, he would have turned into homocide.