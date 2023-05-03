Blanco’s outburst during the first evening of the last edition of the Sanremo Festival will probably end without judicial implications: the singer, invited to the Ariston stage to present his new single “L’isola delle rose”, had given in tantrums kicking the floral arrangement apart. He had been investigated for damage, but the Imperia prosecutor filed a request for dismissal. “I couldn’t hear through the headphones, I couldn’t sing – explained the artist – but at least I had fun, music is also this”.

“There was a response from Rai – says the prosecutor of Imperia, Alberto Lari – Amadeus was heard by the Digos of Milan and based on the justifications provided, we believe that the fact can be archived”. It was Lari himself who recounted the opening of the investigation: “We have opened a file because there has been a complaint by the Codacons for aggravated damage to public assets. We’ll see what Rai will tell us. If it is a staging and if there was an agreement it is not a crime. But until proven otherwise, given that Rai said she was surprised by the gesture, in the abstract the crime can be configured because the artist has split public goods “.

“In our complaint – reads the Codacons note – we asked the Imperia Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed on the basis of art. 635 of the penal code according to which anyone who destroys, disperses, deteriorates or renders, in whole or in part, useless movable or immovable property of others during events taking place in a public place or place open to the public, is punished with imprisonment from one to five years”.