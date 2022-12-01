Kicking and slapping the daughters, the father acquitted: the fact does not exist

A 52-year-old father was taken to court by his daughters following repeated incidents of violence against them. It happened in Ancona. The facts date back to when the two girls were minors. But the judge decided to acquit the parent, because the fact does not exist.

According to what was reported during the hearing by the girls, the father would have kicked and slapped them. The youngest of her reported when the man, after she had climbed over the fence of a driveway of the Ancona police, where she lives, slapped her hard in the middle of the road, injuring her. The eldest, 17 years old at the time, instead declared that, always that day, once he arrived home with his little sister, he kicked her and slammed her against a wall: “I was the bad daughter”, said the girl in the classroom.

According to what was reconstructed during the investigation, the disputed episodes of violence began more than seven years ago, in September 2015, when the carabinieri intervened in the house where the family lived.

Despite the clear testimony provided by the young women, however, the judge decided to acquit the 52-year-old because the fact does not exist. Other accounts given to the magistrates by his daughters, according to which their father was generally considerate of them, may have led to the man’s acquittal. The abuses, therefore, would have been, however violent, only occasional.