Violence is common in amateur football. The scene this time was not the sports field, but the city center of Berlin. In Moabit, an injured player with an entourage ambushed his coach and beat him to the hospital. (symbol photo) © Lars Klemmer/dpa

The kicker waited for his coach with batons and backing. Instead of the agreed discussion between the coach and the offended player, there was a mass brawl.

Berlin – Another outbreak of violence in amateur football: On Sunday afternoon (August 20), a dispute between an amateur player and his coach escalated in the Moabit district of Berlin. The 18-year-old amateur soccer player seems to have internalized neither fairness nor sportsmanship; armed and with false intent, he ambushed his trainer with around 40 followers and suddenly beat him. The trigger is said to have been his being kicked out of the team.

Coach throws players (18) out of the football team – instead of talking, cowardly beatings

Just a few weeks ago, a shocking case made national headlines after a 15-year-old died as a result of an attack at a youth tournament. Referees in particular are increasingly victims of violence from players, coaches and spectators. In the most recent case, however, the argument did not take place on the square, but in front of a Berlin café.

Actually, coaches (43) and players met there to speak out. According to police information, the two met by chance on the sports field of a district league game in Reinickendorf after the coach had thrown the 18-year-old out of the team the previous week. The reason for this is unknown. The police report also does not specify which club the two are active for.

With batons, stun guns and knives: the ex-player ambushed the trainer with 30 to 40 men

In the early evening, the 43-year-old coach appeared with a 35-year-old companion on Birkenstrasse in Berlin Moabit, as previously agreed with his player over the phone. The 18-year-old was already waiting for his trainer on site; together with a group of “30 to 40 men”, according to the Berlin police report. Several relatives of the player are said to have been among the followers.

It is doubtful that the adolescent had got support and advocates for a peaceful debate. According to the information, the group is said to have openly carried batons, stun guns and a knife. “The two men were surrounded by the group and suddenly attacked with various dangerous objects,” according to the police report.

Mass brawl after a football dispute: the coach and companions have to go to the hospital – two attackers are also injured

Passers-by called the police, who were able to break up the argument a short time later. The 43-year-old man, his companion, 35, and a 17- and 26-year-old attacker were injured and taken to hospitals. Other participants refused medical treatment. The officers secured the batons and the like.

A 28-year-old participant was also taken into custody; He is said to have attacked and injured two people with a knife during the argument. It is not clear whether this is the 43-year-old coach and his companion. Loud Picture-Information is not excluded that in the meantime several acquaintances came to the coach’s aid and could also have been involved in the brawl.

Meanwhile, there has recently been an increase in fisticuffs in Berlin’s outdoor pools among groups of young people and young adults. (rku)