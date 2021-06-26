The youth branch had been at war with the party cadres for some time. Together with four others, Kemerink was already expelled as a member by the SP. The party saw them as a bunch of “radicalized attic communists” who would promote a violent revolution. The SP was afraid that it was trying to take over power. The 22-year-old Nijmegen student himself always called this nonsense, and wanted to silence critical members of the SP.

The SP stated as a formal reason for the expulsion that the young people were members of the ‘Communist Platform’ and the ‘Marxist Forum’, two radical left movements with supporters within Rood. According to the SP, these are separate political parties and the SP statutes prohibit double memberships.

Red reacted crossly. The expelled Kemerink was even appointed as its new chairman. An investigation was carried out into the position of the youth branch. Former SP MP Ine Kooijman found out in her investigation that Rood no longer belongs within the SP. She pleaded for ‘a proper divorce’. On Saturday afternoon, the party therefore took the decision to definitively break with the youth branch.



The SP is moving further and further to the right. It is increasingly becoming a PvdA and GroenLinks Olaf Kemerink, chairman of the Red Youth Organisation

