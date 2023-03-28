Expelled after the first match of the World Cup in Qatar as if he were Cameroon’s main problem, now the fans of the Indomitable Lions mourn André Onana. Both because the Africans’ adventure in Doha did not go beyond the group stage and because in the last two qualifying matches for the next African Cup of Nations, his replacement, Devis Epassy, ​​goalkeeper of the Abha’s Arab team, did badly . The latter had already made an outgoing error in the draw against Namibia last Saturday, but this afternoon he did even worse since he has more or less obvious responsibilities for both goals with which Namibia (challenged twice in four days) defeated the Indomitable Lions.

In the meantime, Onana has confirmed that he is a top club goalkeeper. He holds on to the Inter starting shirt and with his saves he has attracted the attention of Chelsea and United, still engaged in the renewal of De Gea. All while waiting to see what Tottenham will do with Lloris… It is no coincidence that Onana’s photos appeared on the Cameroon fan sites just a few minutes after the final whistle of Namibia-Cameroon 2-1 this afternoon. A clear message for the federation led by Samuel Eto’o and for coach Song: people want to see André again in the Cameroon posts.

FRACTURE

—

The dispute between Onana, Song and Eto’o followed the defeat in the opening match against Switzerland in Qatar. Underlying different views on the interpretation of the role of goalkeeper between André and the coach The discussion degenerated and also involved Eto’o with whom the Inter player had a fight. Hence the immediate expulsion from the retreat, the letter from Onana wishing good luck to his national team and the plane taken to return home. André specified at the end of December that he considers the national team a closed matter, but it is clear that if he receives a call for the next match, the one against Burundi which will be decisive for qualification for the African Cup (in case of defeat, the Lions Indomitable would be out), he would think about it. Song has extended his hand in recent days: “For André the door is always open because he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, we cannot focus on individualities beyond the collective. He must know what he wants”. Before arriving at a new call, however, relations with Song and above all with Eto’o need to be reassembled. Diplomacy is at work, but it is not yet clear who will take the first step. Even unofficially. The pro Onana fan “movement” can help. And if André with Inter will do other miracles like those in the second leg of the round of 16 in Porto, then…