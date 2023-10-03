The baby girl who was kicked and punched by her stepfather in Casarile was only 9 months old. The story dates back some time ago. Today the judges sentenced the 29-year-old to 9 years and 8 months

The 29-year-old man was sentenced to 9 years and 8 months for a case that took place in Casarilein the province of Milan, on October 1, 2022. The newborn girl kicked and punched by her stepfather he risked dying. In fact, the mother’s partner is accused of attempted murder. The first sentence decreed that the man is guilty, sentencing him to imprisonment.

The investigating judge of Pavia Pasquale Villani sentenced Mario Franchini to nine years and eight months’ imprisonment for attempted murder. The 29-year-old originally from the province of Taranto was convicted of beating his then partner’s little girl.

The attack took place in the house in Casarile, in the province of Milan, where the woman lived. The nine-month-old baby had suffered serious injuries, including head trauma. Her condition was desperate.

The events took place on October 1, 2022. It was a Saturday afternoon and the the child’s mother was at work. He had left the little girl with her partner. At a certain point the woman had tried to contact him, to find out if everything was okay.

Not receiving an answer, the woman asked her grandmother to go and check: she found her injured granddaughter and called for help. The stepfather defended himself by saying that she had fallen from the changing table. He later confessed to having beaten her because he didn’t stop crying.

Little girl kicked and punched by her stepfather: the investigating judge sentences him to prison

The man’s lawyers asked for an abbreviated trial, with a discount of one third of the sentence in case of conviction. In the courtroom he said he was sorry, that he didn’t want to kill her and that he had always taken care of her.

The sentence handed down is nine years and eight months for attempted murder, with the payment of compensation of one hundred thousand euros for the little girl and thirty thousand euros for the mother.