Luis Tavares, Tariq Osaro, Nordine Mahieddine and Enver Sljivar are the first four names in the mill for the new course that kickboxing organization Glory has taken in the heavyweight division. They will play in a four-man tournament on April 29 (Glory 85). The winner that night fights Antonio Plazibat for the interim heavyweight title and immediately qualifies for the Glory Grand Prix in December.

Glory recently announced that it will be fully committed to heavyweight tournaments. From now on, the kickboxing organization will organize the Glory Grand Prix every December for eight heavyweights, entirely in the spirit of the K-1 tournaments that were big in the past with Dutch champions such as Remy Bonjasky, Peter Aerts, Sem Schilt and Ernesto Hoost. The winner of the Grand Prix receives half a million dollars.

Tavares, Osaro, Mahieddine or Sljivar will be the first confirmed participants in this year's Grand Prix after the four-man tournament that counts as a qualifier. In addition, the winner of those four fights on June 17 at Collision 5 against Antonio Plazibat, the Croatian who would fight for Rico Verhoeven's championship belt. After the injury of the latter, the set-up has changed. Plazibat didn't show the worst and let it be title shot walk to fight the winner of the four-man tournament for an interim heavyweight title. The winner of that match will fight Verhoeven after the summer for the heavyweight title.

The return of Tavares is particularly striking. In recent months he was absent due to a doping case. The former light-heavyweight moves up a weight class and takes a shot at the Glory Grand Prix. At the press conference, the 31-year-old from Rotterdam immediately clashed with Plazibat, who also took a seat at the table. Mahieddine will fight tomorrow at Glory 84 as a light heavyweight, but will also move up a weight class to fight in the four-man tournament in April.

Osaro (27) will face Mahieddine, 33, in the semifinals on April 29, Tavares will face Sljivar.

Tyjani Beztati fights Petch tomorrow at Glory 84. He is a guest in the latest In de Ring and talks to Remy Bonjasky and Tim Reedijk about his party, career and Glory’s ‘K-1 course’:





