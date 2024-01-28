Miriam Francesca Vivarini, Kickboxing champion, was 37 years old and passed away suddenly at the age of 37 in Pescara a few days ago.

The woman's funeral was held yesterday in the church of San Cetteo in the Abruzzo capital. Known among friends and acquaintances for a marked trait of kindness, Miriam – who was also a psychologist – was known among athletes for the determination she showed in the ring and which led her to excel in kickboxing, winning, in addition to the Italian and regional titles and interregional, even global.

There were many messages of condolence for his passing. «She was very sensitive, she had confided in me her plan to open a course for the little ones, even though she was always busy, having always loved travel», explained Massimo Diodati, who was her instructor.