The Basmanny Court of Moscow has taken into custody the Russian kickboxing champion Said Asadulayev, who is believed to be involved in the shootout in the Moscow City business center, reports TASS…

During a conversation with the agency’s correspondents, a representative of the court noted that Asadulayev would remain in custody until May 18. The athlete is charged under the criminal article “Hooliganism with the use of weapons or objects used as weapons.”

According to investigators, Asadulaev was directly involved in the shootout in the Oko tower in the fall of 2017. After that, the accused was hiding from law enforcement officers for at least three years.

It is known that in 2013 Said Asadulaev won the title of the champion of Russia in kickboxing in the weight category up to 75 kilograms. He also won the Moscow Muay Thai Championship twice – in 2010 and 2013.

Recall that the conflict with the shooting between the guards of two visitors took place on the territory of the complex on November 17, 2017. As a result of the shootout, six people were injured. Later one of the victims died.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of the capital also detained the former investigator of the Investigative Committee of Russia Levon Agadzhanyan, who is suspected of having brought to justice innocents during the investigation of the shootout in the Moscow City tower.