Kickboxer Tyjani Beztati (25) can become lightweight champion for the fourth time tomorrow at Glory. But then he has to get past the much smaller and more experienced Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao, Petch for short, from Thailand. In the AD martial arts podcast In de Ring, he looks ahead to his fight.
Tim Reedijk
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Kickboxer #Tyjani #Beztati #Barcelona #dont #play #number #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply