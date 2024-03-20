Kickboxer Pyotr Romankevich called the Russian mixed-style fighter Vitaly Minakov the favorite of the fight with the British Oliver Thompson as part of the main fight in the ring of the REN TV Fight Club super series. He stated this in a conversation with Izvestia on March 20.

“Who do I think is the favorite? Vitaly Minakov is not a downed pilot; he has not fought for a long time. Of course, I consider him a favorite. Oli Thompson – we won’t forget about you either,” said the kickboxer.

Romankevich also noted that the main fight of the super series is very interesting for him, since he himself, like the mentioned fighters, performs in the ring as a heavyweight. The kickboxer assured that he will meet at the next REN TV tournament with the winner of the fight between Minakov and Thompson.

The athlete assessed another pair of fighters for the upcoming tournament – Artem Tarasov and Ali Heibati. He noted that he was waiting for the first to win.

“This evening Artem Tarasov will enter the cage against one of the Heibati brothers. Tema, punish these mediocre brothers, I’m waiting for your victory,” added Romankevich.

Earlier, on March 16, Minakov showed his preparation for the fight against Thompson. According to him, at the moment he is already at the final stage. His Russian colleague Alexey Oleinik helps the fighter with his training. He had already met Thompson in the ring, but lost to him in the middle of the first round.

Before this, on March 9, sports commentator Alexander Sadokov expressed confidence in Minakov’s victory. According to him, Thompson’s significant advantage is that he maintains his fighting spirit. At the same time, Sadokov expressed confidence that this should not stop Minakov: the Russian will “run over” his opponent without any problems.

The competition will take place at the Dynamo volleyball arena in Moscow on March 29. In the co-main fight of the evening, viewers will see the fight between Sergei Khrisanov and Sergei Romanov. In addition, Tarasov and Heibati will fight in the ring, as well as two semi-finalists of the REN TV Fight Club Grand Prix in the weight of 80 kg – Viktor Boronin and Artem Rofal, and Faizali Makhmurodov, nicknamed Taran, will fight Yakov Bukin.

