Russian fighter Vladimir Mineev admitted that he is a superstitious person when he talked about his rituals before the fight to Izvestia on Friday, November 18.

According to the Russian fighter, he tries to communicate less with people, to contact them less, not to shake hands with strangers, not to transfer money from hand to hand on the day of the fight. Mineev noted that superstition is one of the aspects of a professional fighter.

He added: it’s harder for him to box at home, as he is “pressed” by his native walls and responsibility to the audience who came to support him.

“I boxed in Brazil with Felipe Micheletti. I saw how he was bound. He was devoured by responsibility to the audience, ”said Mineev.

Earlier, on November 17, Vladimir Mineev and Brazilian Fernando Rodriguez were weighed on the eve of the fight, which will take place on November 18 as part of the REN TV Fight Club. The Brazilian was 23 kg heavier than the Russian.

On November 14, Mineev said that in order to defeat Rodriguez, he needed to “get all the skills out of himself.” According to the fighter, the upcoming fight will be like a bullfight.

In the main fight of the evening, Russian kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter Islam Murtazaev and Turkish Ahmet Kilic will perform in the ring.

In addition, there will be fights between Russians Alexander Gelvikha and Denis Burmatov, as well as Russian Alexander Stetsurenko and Kazakh Ados Sandibekov.

The tournament will be held according to the rules of kickboxing.

Tickets for the REN TV Fight Club super series can be purchased at this link.