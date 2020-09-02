After the Defenders and Gatekeepers we now dedicate ourselves to the heart of each team. Midfielders are a dime a dozen, but who should you count on to leave your friends and colleagues behind you next season?
90min introduces ten players who promise a high potential to bring you big profits.
There are also some candidates in the midfield from whom one can expect a decent increase in their market value. In addition to a few bargains, this list also includes players who have not been an insider tip for a long time, but who can increase their already high value again.
The 18-year-old attacking player is still listed as a midfielder, but could cause a sensation in the coming season as a winger. There is no risk involved in purchasing it.
Especially after the departure of McKennie, the young Bozdogan has a few appearances. It may even be able to establish itself in the Schalke headquarters and multiply its current low market value.
The 22-year-old Japanese Keita Endo will play on loan in the capital next season. After 80 games in the domestic J-League, the newcomer must of course first show that he can survive in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, a purchase can be immensely worthwhile.
A Champions League winner for four million euros? Admittedly, Cuisance is not necessarily a clear contender for a regular place at Bayern. However, should it bite down, its market value could explode. A player for risk takers! Especially since the staff cover at FCB in the headquarters could be quite thin.
He was no longer needed in Gladbach, but Tobias Strobl could develop into an absolute top performer among the Augsburgers and thus significantly increase his current market value again.
Another Japanese, another Endo. However, unlike Keita, Wataru has already arrived in Germany and is considered the best player in the Stuttgart squad (ask Mario Gomez). It cannot be ruled out that the 27-year-old will show a lot next season.
The 20-year-old Austrian was last loaned to Wolfsberg in his home country, but could take on a leading role in Bremen’s rather thin midfield headquarters in the coming season. A second look at him is definitely worth it.
The 17-year-old American already impressed Dortmund fans last season. Should the offensive artist establish himself in the starting line-up of the coming season, a few million in market value increase.
The youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history can count on regular appearances in the coming season, especially with regard to the almost perfect departure of Kai Havertz. Even if it is not cheap to buy, trust in it could pay off.
The new national player is the most expensive candidate on this list, but he will be seeded at Borussia and therefore it cannot be ruled out that several million can be earned from him. Or you can keep it and collect a lot of points!
