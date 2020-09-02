As permanent contenders for the international positions, the professionals of Werkself always attractive for manager games. Also in the coming season, one or the other Leverkusen will be interesting for Kickbase, Comunio and Co. You can find out what you can expect from Bayer Leverkusen in general, which players you should (under no circumstances) bet on and which match winner could possibly join 90min:
Last Sunday, Bayer 04 Leverkusen started the new season with the traditional performance diagnostics. The Werkself are currently not having an easy time, especially transfer rumors about Peter Bosz’s team are causing continued unrest.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen only started the new season with performance diagnostics last Sunday, as is traditional. The rather late entry into team training can be explained by participation in the Europa League mini-tournament in August. In the quarter-finals against Inter Milan, the Werkself ended with the European Cup and thus the season. So while most of the other clubs in the Bundesliga started their summer training, the Leverkusen professionals were allowed to go on a well-deserved vacation.
Now it is time to prepare intensively by September 13th. Then the Werkself will play against Eintracht Norderstedt in the DFB Cup. Before that, of course, there is still a lot of testing. On Friday (September 4th) Bayer 04 will face Belgian top club RSC Anderlecht. Quite a tough nut to crack, after all, the ball is already rolling in Belgium’s Division 1A. The professionals have to be wide awake a few days before the start of the season. Findings from the game are meaningful for the coaching team, but also for all hobby managers.
A few weeks ago you thought that the club would be looking for a new right-back and a possible replacement for Kai Havertz, but the storm position developed as a problem. There Lucas Alario, Kevin Volland and Havertz are about to take off.
Above all, the planned sale of Volland met with general amazement, as the striker is vice-captain, top performer and at 28 years of age is still of the perfect football age. But the talks about an extension of the contract, which expires in 2021, remained fruitless. A new club has already been found with AS Monaco, on Tuesday Volland should actually appear for the medical check in the principality. Even if the final deal is still a long way off, one can already say: Volland will be leaving Leverkusen in the foreseeable future!
The same applies to Havertz. We have been waiting eagerly for the agreement between Bayer 04 and Chelsea for days. The 21-year-old was already absent from the performance test. A departure is almost certain. Anyone who had hoped for the services of the offensive player should sell him now at the latest!
There remains Alario. Bayer’s high-quality reservist has been more and more dissatisfied in recent weeks. Recently, there have been rumors of a possible interest from Benfica Lisbon. At the start of training in Leverkusen, however, the Argentine was welcomed, compared to Volland and Havertz, the interested parties are still relatively cautious anyway. Alario’s stay in Leverkusen is not yet entirely ruled out.
There are still few newcomers in Leverkusen. Only with striker Patrik Schick seems to be a transfer. The Czech – who was still chasing goals for RB Leipzig last season – is to be signed by AS Roma for 25-30 million euros. His arrival under the Bavarian cross may only depend on the income from the Havertz transfer. Managers take note: If the transfer goes through, Schick will be in the starting line-up in Leverkusen straight away.
Since there have been no major changes in Leverkusen so far, Bayer coach Peter Bosz will largely have to fall back on the player pool from last season. The rest of the team axis – consisting of keeper Lukas Hradecky, central defenders Edmond Tabsoba and Sven Bender, and midfield strategist Charles Aranguiz – remains set.
Moussa Diaby is also likely to keep his regular place from last season. Since Leon Bailey (forced quarantine in Jamaica) and Paulinho (injured) are missing two competitors on the wing, the young Frenchman is way ahead.
Exequiel Palacios can also make good chances. The central midfielder cut a good figure recently. Since his midfield colleagues Nadiem Amiri and Kerem Demirbay will be needed on the offensive in the future due to Havertz’s departure, the 21-year-old can hope for missions.
