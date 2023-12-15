One day this summer, internet personality Adin Ross began livestreaming to thousands of fans.

He assured them that he would livestream Jake Paul's next boxing fight, even though that would violate copyright laws.

He then streamed himself playing online slot machines on a gambling site, Stake. He once streamed pornography. He has hosted a white nationalist and Andrew Tate, the influencer facing human trafficking charges.

As Ross streams, his viewers post messages on his channel's chat feature, some celebrating him, others hurling insults at him.

Welcome to Kick, where apparently all types of content are allowed. Since launching late last year, the platform has made waves in the live streaming world, long dominated by Amazon-owned Twitch. Today Kick has 21 million accounts and has created a niche for itself as the newest home for young male viewers.

Kick, an Australian company, has flourished by offering multimillion-dollar contracts to A-list streamers and taking just 5 percent of their earnings, compared to a 50-50 split on Twitch, which helps attract top stars. from Twitch and other creators.

However, the portal itself is something of a loss leader for Stake, the online casino backed by the same owner and frequently promoted on Kick. By offering hefty endorsement deals with Stake, Kick has also attracted mainstream stars, such as rapper Drake.

For some, Kick represents freedom from what they see as overly rigorous rules and corporate greed at Twitch. For others, Kick is allowing harmful views to prevail.

Kick has faced scrutiny, forcing it to get serious about the type of content it allows.

“I think people are realizing that the more controversial they are, the more outrageous their content is and they attract more viewers, and sometimes that can be a dangerous combination,” said Ed Craven, 28, the director. Kick General.

Craven rose quickly in the Australian tech world as co-founder of Easygo and other online gambling companies he started alongside Bijan Tehrani.

Stake, which Craven founded in 2017 in Curacao, is one of the largest cryptocurrency casinos in the world.

In part, the idea for Kick originated from Stake's promotional efforts. In 2021, Stake began offering star Twitch streamers like Tyler Niknam contracts worth more than $1 million a month to stream themselves betting on the company's portal, leading to a surge in interest. for gambling content on Twitch.

Twitch advertisers didn't like it. In response, last September, the company banned streaming of online slots and other games on portals, including Stake.com, in countries that have consumer protections.

The following month, Niknam, Tehrani and Craven founded Kick, which now has 195 employees in Australia, Serbia and the US.

Kick said it had 158,510 streamers in October and viewing levels increased to 104 million hours in October.

Some transmissions have caused problems for the site. A pivotal moment came in September, when two streamers paid a man in Australia to hire a prostitute for a sexual encounter, which was broadcast live. When the woman realized they were watching the broadcast from another room, she left, although the man who had hired her tried to prevent her from leaving.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with some creators saying they were considering leaving the platform. In response, Kick updated its community guidelines and added a button allowing its users to report inappropriate behavior.

By: KELLEN BROWNING