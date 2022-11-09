KOZP wants to use the results next year to see where, in its opinion, action is still required against Zwarte Piet. action group.
In 2023 it will be 150 years since slavery was abolished in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The hotline is the kick-off of a year of action to ‘finalize the retreat of Zwarte Piet’. The agenda includes demonstrations at the Sinterklaas in Zaandam and Staphorst.
KOZP says ‘after twelve years of protest’ it sees a major shift in society, but there is still a little bit more to do. “A lot has been achieved and there is every reason to be hopeful, but there are still places in the Netherlands where racism is hardly mentioned or combated. In many municipalities, cities and villages, time seems to stand still and Zwarte Piet is still tolerated or even celebrated.”
