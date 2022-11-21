Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) wants an independent, external investigation into the Sinterklaas riots in Staphorst. Spokesman Marisella says that so much has gone wrong that lessons must be learned from this. According to her, there has been ‘outright terror’ and the police have not done enough to protect peaceful demonstrators against violence by rioters.

#Kick #Zwarte #Piet #demands #investigation #Sinterklaas #riots #police #action #terror