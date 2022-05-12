AAt the start of the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that the 141 states that had condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in the United Nations “should not be left in the lurch now”. The Ukraine crisis had become a “global crisis,” Baerbock said early Thursday evening in the Weissenhaus in Schleswig-Holstein, making it immediately clear what the deliberations of the seven leading industrial nations should be about in the next three days. The goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin is to use his war of aggression against Ukraine to “divide the world community,” said Baerbock. “We oppose this as G-7 foreign ministers.”

Baerbock said that they would jointly discuss how to solve the grain blockade currently being carried out by Russia and how to bring Ukrainian grain into the world. Currently, because of the war, 25 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports, which are urgently needed in African countries and the Middle East. “That’s why we’re sending a clear signal today: we see you, we hear you and we support you,” said Baerbock.

Ukraine is applying for EU membership

Even before the meeting, the Foreign Minister had announced that she wanted to forge a global alliance against food shortages and skyrocketing prices as a result of the Ukraine war. The leading industrialized nations have “primary responsibility” in this regard.

At the meeting under the German Presidency, which Baerbock invited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to take part in, the focus should be not only on the impact on energy and food security but also on Ukraine’s desire to join the EU. On Thursday afternoon, Kuleba once again urged his country to start its EU accession process soon. “The European Union needs Ukraine just as much as Ukraine needs the European Union,” he said after a meeting with SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich in Berlin. Kuleba said it was not about membership of the EU as quickly as possible. “But for us it is important to reserve this place for Ukraine.”







French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week that it would be years, possibly even decades, before Ukraine could join the EU. The creation of a “European political community” for Ukraine and other candidate countries could therefore enable “a new space for political cooperation, security and cooperation,” Macron said in Strasbourg on Monday. Baerbock also emphasized that there should be “no shortcut” for full membership. At the same time, there should be “no empty promises” along the way. In June, the EU Commission intends to make a recommendation as to whether Ukraine should become a candidate country.

Clear positioning of Baerbock

In addition to Baerbock, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Great Britain, Italy and Japan from the G-7 group are taking part in the meeting. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken cannot come to the Baltic coast in person because of a corona infection and will probably be represented by Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. In addition to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, will also be a guest on Friday. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also takes part in the meeting in Weissenhaus.

The reconstruction of Ukraine will also play a role in the talks on the Baltic Sea coast, which began on Thursday evening with a joint working lunch. During her visit to Kyiv, Baerbock once again assured the country of firm and long-term support in humanitarian, financial, political and energy matters. On Thursday, Kuleba identified a positive development in Germany with regard to the issue of arms deliveries to Ukraine and emphasized the federal government’s “pioneering role” in sanctions against Russia. At the same time he had pushed for the delivery of western combat aircraft and missile defense systems for the defense of his country. Baerbock expressed reservations about this on Thursday in Weissenhaus and referred to the previous attitude towards the establishment of no-fly zones. Baerbock said that they had “already clearly positioned themselves” for the delivery of flight materials.







In addition to Ukraine, Corona, Afghanistan and climate are also on the agenda

In addition to the Ukraine war, the next three days in Weissenhaus will also focus on China’s role and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. The agenda also includes the situation in Afghanistan, Africa and the Middle East, as well as the fight against the climate crisis, joint efforts to combat the pandemic and the distribution of vaccines. The Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, will also be connected virtually to parts of the program. Indonesia currently chairs the G20 group of the 20 most important industrialized and emerging countries.

Following the conclusion of the G-7 meeting on Saturday noon, the NATO foreign ministers will meet in Berlin on Saturday evening and Sunday for informal talks. The G-7 summit of heads of state and government will take place in Elmau, Bavaria, at the end of June.