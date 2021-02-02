In the same tone in which other representatives of the ruling party did, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, celebrated the publication of the report of the scientific journal The Lancet that points out that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against the coronavirus and criticized those who questioned it; called them “anti-vaccine“and launched:” This article breaks the last excuse or last barrier against Sputnik V. “

“Today there was a very important novelty, the publication in an international journal of immense prestige of the phase 3 studies of the Sputnik V vaccine. It was something that some asked for. And others tried, as always, in a way messy and blackmailed, of sowing suspicion “, Kicillof began exposing from La Plata, from where he updated the epidemiological situation in the Province with his cabinet.

In line with the speech of several leaders linked to the Frente de Todos on social networks, the governor addressed the opposition: “I will not talk about the extreme cases that claimed that the vaccine poisonsThat’s already out of the parameters and breaks the thermometer of the anti-vaccine campaign. “

For Kicillof, this speech “has an effect and generates distrust about the vaccine.” “I have the certainty that the only thing that will get us out of the coronavirus hell is mass vaccination,” he stressed.

He also considered that “sow suspicions about the vaccine it’s not just any act how to think about the climate “, and recalled that” if someone does not get vaccinated and becomes infected, they are at risk depending on their age and pre-existing condition. “

“Convincing that a vaccine is bad is one immense bad faith“Kicillof said, pointing to those who questioned the efficacy of Sputnik V.

In this sense, he stated: “I call for the reflection of some opposition leaders and from the media that have joined this anti-vaccine campaign. “

As he had been doing, the Buenos Aires governor defended the role of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat): “I am not surprised by the The Lancet because the vaccine is reliable and effective from the moment Anmat said it, “he said.

LGP