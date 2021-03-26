Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof completed his ideological turn and on February 17, he joined the Justicialista Party, although they already object that he has been appointed vice president of the national party council without having the minimum two years of seniority required by the charter.

Kicillof, who at the UBA until 2007 I ran to the left to the Kirchnerists until he became an official of the president of Cristina Kirchner four years later, he filled out the affiliation form that day. And the Monday he has already been appointed second vice president of the national leadership of the party founded by Perón.

On Monday, the National PJ Council, together with Alberto Fernández as president, was made up of the 1st vice president, the national deputy Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez; 2nd vice president, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof; 3rd vice president, the deputy governor of Chaco, Analía Rach Quiroga; 4th vice president, the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur and the 5th vice president, the national deputy Lucía Corpacci.

The organic charter of the national PJ says in its article 16: “The members of the Councils of Basic Units and of the Councils of Circumscription, Party or Department, must be elected by simple majority, by direct and secret vote of the affiliates of the respective jurisdictions and have two years uninterrupted as affiliates”.

PJ sectors they criticize so low that Kiciloff be the third most powerful in the Peronist party and some wait for the opportunity to file a complaint with the electoral justice system.

As Kicillof stepped into a partisan office he will never have dreamed of in his life, Máximo Kirchner and the rest of La Cámpora seek to control the Buenos Aires PJ in the April inmates. Former president Eduardo Duhalde denounced this week that Máximo and Cuervo Larroque they are not two years old either in the Peronism of the province as to occupy partisan positions.

With that affiliation to the PJ, Kicillof completed his ideological leap from the left to the party founded by Perón in 1945. In the Faculty of Economics of the UBA gave “Marxist Economics” in the chair of Pablo Levín.

In the meantime, He was an ideologue of the TNT movement (silly but not so much) in his faculty, a New Keynesian and specialist in “running to the left” to Kirchnerism in power from the platform of the CENDA (Center for Studies for Argentine Development), says the journalist and economist Ezequiel Burgo in his book “The Believer”, a biography Kicillof unauthorized.

At CENDA he appeared as a member of the executive committee and an investigator.

When Kicillof came to Cristina’s government in 2011 as Cristina Kirchner’s Secretary for Economic Policy and Development Planning of the Argentine Nation, he began to change his ideological positions.

At that time the CENDA website underwent changes in its content to, surely, hide critical opinions of the then young economist about Peronism.

On the CENDA page, another work published on August 29, 2006 takes on special interest a few days after the Budget was presented and while the minister failed to explain the rise in the blue dollar. The work is titled: “The economic consequences of Mr. Lavagna. Dilemmas of the devalued country”. The work is signed by Axel, Augusto Costa (former Secretary of Commerce) and Cecilia Nahon (former ambassador to the United States).

