Beyond the personal interests that are often crossed by their political desires and territorial power, the suburban mayors seem to agree on a couple of issues. The ravages that the second wave of coronavirus may cause in their municipalities will be even more fierce than the first. “Now we are probably going to see what it means to have saturated hospitals and clinics completely, “he warns before Zonal Clarín a Peronist communal chief from one of the largest municipalities in the GBA.

Without going any further, the mayor of Escobar, Ariel sujarchuk, admitted this Monday that none of the two large hospitals in his municipality (the provincial and the municipal) are Beds to admit the seriously ill of Covid. He even surprised to whiten it in a video that his press team released on social networks.

The other thing that the communal chiefs agree on is that the Governor Axel Kicillof he has no margin for keep faking in taking measures that tighten the tourniquet of restrictions that they will surely bring resistors between neighbors and, above all, merchants.

Martín Insaurralde and Axel Kicillof on March 4 in La Plata.

“Look, they are asking us set the weather for what is coming. More and more often we hear the petiso (by Kicillof) demanding that we help him face what is coming. He really looks worried. And it does well. In my municipality we duplicate those infected in the last ten days. And we are running out of beds with a hyper-stressed healthcare staff. Also, it has it next to it to Gollán and Kreplak qThey ask him to lock everyone up all day, “says another mayor who commands an impoverished but populous Party from the West.

Along these lines, I would aim to help the Governor to share the political cost to return to a phase that most would hate, appeared Martín Insaurralde. This same Monday, and almost in tandem with his colleague Escobar, the powerful head of Lomas de zamora directly asked to apply measures to restrict the movement of your neighbors and “close everything that needs to be closed.”

Martín Insaurralde, mayor of Lomas de Zamora.

A) Yes, Martín Insaurralde, became the first mayor of the Conurbano to claim, without turning, “Extraordinary provisions” that limit the exit of people and, consequently, the risk of contagion of the virus.

“Until we vaccinate the entire population at risk, we must urgently reduce the circulation of the virus and give economic help to each Argentine who is harmed by these extraordinary provisions,” the Loma leader surprised.

From their municipality they emphasize the need to find a way to compensate those who are harmed by any measure that is taken, but they understand that it will be inevitable a new closure of activities similar to the beginning of the pandemic to avoid a catastrophic health situation.

In Lomas de zamora, the average number of daily cases registered by the provincial health system during the week from Monday, March 29 to Sunday, April 4 was 168, which represents an increase of 34% in relation to the average of the previous week and the 95% compared to the last week of February. And a possible wave of infections from the Easter meetings is still latent.

Until March 30, when the Province ordered the closing of night activities between 2 and 6 in the morning, the bars, restaurants and gastronomic establishments in general in Lomas were enabled to operate every night until 5 AM. Now Insaurralde, without specifying in any particular activity, asked that the openings be limited even more.

“It is not about whether we like it or not like restricting. Of course we want the economy to work but the second wave is a global reality. We must take urgent decisions to reduce the circulation of the virus and give economic help to each Argentine and Argentine that is harmed by these extraordinary provisions, ”Insaurralde claimed.

In this last sense, recalling the experience with the Emergency Assistance to Work and Production (ATP) and Emergency Family Income (IFE) programs, implemented in the first wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, he assured that “assistance must be proportional to the production hours that are lost “and that” as in this opportunity it will be shorter closing time, the State should make an effort to guarantee 100% of income to each of the activities that is affected ”.

“We all look forward to the arrival of the new normal soon and for that it is vital to buy time and to vaccinate the entire population at risk. In this way, mortality and the need for critical care will fall drastically, and there we will be able to live with the virus without endangering the lives of so many people ”, the mayor completed.

The gastronomic center of Las Lomitas, one of the main centers of youth meetings.

In another sense, while requesting that the Governor Axel Kicillof take stronger measures than those arranged so far, Insaurralde highlighted what the Buenos Aires government has done in terms of vaccination and strengthening of the health system.

The message that came out from Lomas de Zamora was clear: it is not a matter of confronting the Governor but rather of rushing decisions that the mayors urgently await due to the fear that the situation with the Covid will turn chaotic.

“With the arrival of more vaccines, the immunization process is accelerating, which this month will progress much more powerfully. This weekend alone, more than 300,000 shifts in the Province and the expectation is to triple the initial rhythm in the coming weeks ”, highlighted the communal chief.

“Unlike last year, this second wave finds us much better prepared. By decision of President Alberto Fernández and Governor Axel Kicillof, together with the mayors, in 2020 we were able to incorporate more than 1,300 new beds to the Buenos Aires public system, while there were only 883 prepandemic. In Lomas de Zamora, between the public and private sector, there were 115 therapy beds in the prepandemic, today there are 175 from the construction of the new Modular Hospital of Fiorito, the expansion of the sector of the ICU of the Llavallol Hospital and the 19 remodeling works in primary care health units ”, he explained and indicated that“ the Argentine health system never collapsed and is the best in the region ”.

