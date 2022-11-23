José María González, ‘Kichi’, leaves his office in the Cádiz City Hall. Fernando Ruso (EL PAÍS)

The mayor of Cádiz, José María González, kichihas confirmed this Wednesday through a Twitter message that he will not stand for re-election for a third term in the next municipal elections in May 2023. The leader of Adelante Cádiz has thus fulfilled the commitment he made at the beginning of his career policy of not holding public office for more than eight years, which he ran for in the spring of 2015. “I’ll leave calm because my team has brilliance, capacity and enthusiasm to illuminate a better future for the city”, he stated in his statement, accompanied by a video in which he addresses the residents of the city to explain his reasons.

Actually, it was González himself who communicated his decision live to members of his party, friends and family in a private assembly, held this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Right at its end, it is when the councilor has made a “personal” decision public on his social networks, as he himself has defined it. With the announcement, he has put an end to months of speculation in which it was first considered that he was going to run for office again and then that he would not, according to González, he was in charge of denying, although without completely clearing up a mystery that now, finally , has revealed.

“I have always thought that politics should not be a job, nor a way of earning a living, but rather an act of voluntary commitment, an act of love and generosity that has to be temporary so as not to give vanity, tyranny any opportunity. , to corruption, to routine ”, explains the mayor in the five-minute video that he directs to the people of Cádiz. In it, he recalls his past in a comparsa in which he sang the already famous quatrain “if I were the mayor of Cádiz”, just the title he has given to the speech that he has read in private today to his relatives. .

Both in that forum and in the video, the still councilor reviews some of what he considers his greatest achievements: reversing the public debt, increasing the public housing stock “more than the PP in 20 years”, “scaring away” the houses of gambling, remunicipalize services, as well as changes in LGTBIQ, feminist and Historical Memory policies. But he has also intoned his apology “for the mistakes”. “Sorry for every time I have not met expectations, sorry for not having been able to explain some things as I should, sorry if I have not done the right thing or for simply not having been who you would have liked me to be at all times”, has added Gonzalez.

It has been in the last year when Kichi has faced his greatest criticism, not the comings of the opposition -the PP has used a good part of his years on the bench in front of denouncing him even before the courts-, but those that came to him some of his supporters. This was recorded at the Carnival last June —postponed due to the pandemic— in which one of his great defenders, the comparsista Antonio Martínez Ares, defined him as a “tyrant” and a “big lie”.

The moment chosen to communicate his departure is not accidental. Adelante Andalucía is currently keeping the primary process open and potential candidates will be able to apply until next Sunday. On the table to run as headliner of the party for the municipal elections there are various names, such as Lola Calzadilla, current mayor of Culture, or David de la Cruz, adviser, spokesperson for Adelante Cádiz and member of the lists in the last Andalusian elections. Both appear together with the mayor, in addition to other close charges, in his farewell video. However, they have not yet confirmed whether or not they will finally opt for the primary process. For his successor before the municipal elections on May 28, González also had a message: “There are many challenges that we, as a city, have to face. (…). My colleagues will be the ones in charge of continuing to work to make them come true. They and they, like me, will leave their skin every day, every minute to achieve it.

Jose María González —47 years old and born in Rotterdam, where his parents had emigrated for work— has a degree in Geography and History and a public secondary school teacher, where he has been on leave to develop his political career. Her partner is Teresa Rodríguez, spokesperson for Adelante Andalucía in the Andalusian Parliament, and they have two children with her. González has had words for them in his speech, for loving him “despite the absences.” It so happens that Rodríguez – also a teacher – already announced last March that she will not choose for the third time to be the candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía.

Kichi’s march leaves the panorama for the municipal authorities more uncertain and open than ever. While Adelante Cádiz now opens the way to choose its candidate, the PP has not yet decided who will be its head of the list. Meanwhile, in the PSOE they are immersed in a primary process. Martín Vila, spokesman for Ganar Cádiz —a confluence of lefts that governs in coalition with Kichi—, already announced that he was not running and the formation is already working on a candidacy that unifies parties such as Podemos or Izquierda Unida. Yes, they have it clearer in the Andalusian party AndalucíaxYes, he presented a few weeks ago as a candidate for the businessman and ex-winner of the first edition of the program Big BrotherIsmael Beiro.