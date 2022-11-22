Marketing gurus will say that you’re “talking about it now” and that “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.” And somehow they have a point. Still, we’re not sure if such a confusing logo is the best strategy. Kia’s new logo was and still is quite obscure. It’s so bad that people think it doesn’t say Kia, it says ‘KN’ – and they think it’s a new car brand.

An observant Twitterer how often people searched for KN in combination with a car term. This shows that there are about 30,000 searches for ‘KN Car’ worldwide every month. The search term ‘KN car brand’ also gets 18,100 hits on Google. Incidentally, most people just search for the right keyword. Every month, Kia is searched 1.8 million times worldwide.

the new kia logo is so unreadable that at least 30k people a month search for the “KN car” ever since its debut pic.twitter.com/jRj25JoAPp — Ashwinn (@Shwinnabego) November 17, 2022

‘KN auto’ search term in the Netherlands

TopGear also looked at the Dutch search results. This shows that we do not yet fully understand what the new logo of Kia is. Every month we search here on average 320 times for ‘KN car brand’. But we also search on model names, because an average of 90 times a month is searched for ‘KN EV6’. In Belgium they search for ‘KN car brand’ 60 times a month.